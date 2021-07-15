Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Sotherly Hotels reported earnings of ($0.86) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sotherly Hotels.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 77.99% and a negative return on equity of 86.38%.

SOHO stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.38. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.28. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49.

In other news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 27,446 shares of Sotherly Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $105,667.10. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

