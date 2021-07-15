Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) & The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Financial Comparison

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) and The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Southern First Bancshares and The Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern First Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50 The Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Southern First Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $43.75, indicating a potential downside of 13.31%. The Bancorp has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.48%. Given Southern First Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Southern First Bancshares is more favorable than The Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Southern First Bancshares and The Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern First Bancshares $122.17 million 3.24 $18.33 million $2.34 21.57 The Bancorp $295.40 million 4.36 $80.08 million $1.38 16.29

The Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Southern First Bancshares. The Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southern First Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.4% of Southern First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of The Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Southern First Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of The Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Southern First Bancshares and The Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern First Bancshares 21.01% 11.46% 1.03% The Bancorp 30.31% 16.48% 1.42%

Risk and Volatility

Southern First Bancshares has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Bancorp has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Bancorp beats Southern First Bancshares on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans; construction real estate loans; commercial business loans for various lines of businesses, such as the manufacturing, service industry, and professional service areas; consumer real estate and home equity loans; and other consumer loans, including secured and unsecured installment loans and revolving lines of credit. In addition, it provides other bank services, such as internet banking, cash management, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit, automatic drafts, bill payment, and mobile banking services. The company operates through ten retail offices located in Greenville, Charleston, and Columbia; two retail offices located in Raleigh and Greensboro markets; and one retail office located in Atlanta. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards. The company offers private label banking; credit and debit card payment processing for independent service organizations; institutional banking; and internet banking services. The Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.