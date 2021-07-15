S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $21,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $411.57. 6,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,847. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $419.96. The company has a market capitalization of $99.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $392.92.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on S&P Global from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on S&P Global from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.25.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

