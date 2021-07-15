Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEPJF. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

SEPJF stock opened at $50.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.87. Spectris has a 52 week low of $29.53 and a 52 week high of $50.97.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

