Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.75.
Several brokerages have commented on SPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.3% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 25.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 6.3% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.8% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.
About Spectrum Brands
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.
