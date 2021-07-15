Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN) Short Interest Down 93.4% in June

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 93.4% from the June 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SPIN stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.35. 1,325 shares of the company traded hands. Spine Injury Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20.
Spine Injury Solutions Company Profile
