Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $54.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.52% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

SRC stock opened at $48.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 172.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $51.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.90.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $134.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 154,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,549,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,564,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,774,000 after buying an additional 439,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

