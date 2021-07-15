SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Insider L. Mary Smith Sells 10,000 Shares

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock traded down $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $78.10. 369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,518. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.72. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 44.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SWTX. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

