Stantec (NYSE:STN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 42.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Stantec from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Stantec from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Stantec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.35.

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $45.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.69. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Stantec has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $47.56.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $674.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. Stantec had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stantec will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stantec in the fourth quarter worth $46,385,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 758.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,279,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,475 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,143,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,934,000 after purchasing an additional 917,721 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,277,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,254,000 after purchasing an additional 552,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Stantec by 12.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,101,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,263,000 after buying an additional 544,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

