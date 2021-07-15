Stantec (NYSE:STN) Given New C$63.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

STN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Stantec from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Stantec from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Stantec in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.35.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $45.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Stantec has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $47.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $674.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.17 million. Stantec had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.59%. On average, analysts predict that Stantec will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1346 per share. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 14.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Stantec during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Stantec in the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

