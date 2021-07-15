Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STAR BULK is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain and minor bulks such as bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands and is headquartered in Athens, Greece. Its common stock and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbols SBLK and SBLKW respectively. Currently, Star Bulk has an operating fleet of nine dry bulk carriers, plus definitive agreement to acquire two further dry bulk carriers. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SEB Equities assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SEB Equity Research assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.15.

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. Star Bulk Carriers has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.28.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 4.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

