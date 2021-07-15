Stelco (TSE:STLC) PT Raised to C$54.00 at National Bankshares

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$45.00 to C$54.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Stelco from C$34.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Stelco from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cormark raised their price target on Stelco from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Stelco to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Stelco to C$54.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$48.00.

STLC opened at C$37.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.20. The stock has a market cap of C$3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -207.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.62. Stelco has a one year low of C$7.27 and a one year high of C$39.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -111.11%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

