Stephen K. M.D. Klasko Sells 3,564 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Stock

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total transaction of $1,505,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TFX opened at $417.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $312.33 and a 52 week high of $449.38. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.84, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,905,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 3,023.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 109,741 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,593,000 after purchasing an additional 106,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $97,594,000 after acquiring an additional 99,537 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 997,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $414,307,000 after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 532,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $219,189,000 after acquiring an additional 70,840 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TFX shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.00.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.