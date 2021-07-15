Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stock Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

NYSE ENV opened at $73.92 on Thursday. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $92.51. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

