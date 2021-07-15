Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 308 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEF. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $8,999,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $10,975,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $23,990,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $116.49 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.78 and a twelve month high of $123.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.99.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

