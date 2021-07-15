Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 345 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 485.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter worth $1,494,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 151.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 50,268 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $83.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.54. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

