Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,722 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Jabil were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Jabil by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,094,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,853,000 after buying an additional 589,775 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Jabil by 8.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,899,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,414,000 after buying an additional 314,750 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Jabil by 8.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,135,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,401,000 after buying an additional 166,718 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,553,000 after buying an additional 123,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Jabil by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,830,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,848,000 after purchasing an additional 189,245 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on JBL. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $27,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $697,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,984,329.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 93,352 shares of company stock worth $5,284,648. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $57.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.42 and a 52 week high of $58.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.27.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.43%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

