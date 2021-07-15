Stephens Inc. AR Sells 600 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Moderna were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Moderna by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025,493 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Moderna by 884.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,612,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,122 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,913,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,693,000. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP raised its position in Moderna by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,302,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,254,000 after purchasing an additional 958,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $246.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $99.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.33, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $249.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.22.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.19, for a total value of $2,582,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,017,457.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total transaction of $975,612.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 379,808 shares of company stock valued at $71,522,356. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.41.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.