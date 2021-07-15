Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Acquires New Shares in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 407,150 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,033,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAFC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after purchasing an additional 155,428 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,366,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,970,000 after acquiring an additional 67,257 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 672,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,272,000 after acquiring an additional 39,056 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 55.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 635,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after acquiring an additional 226,817 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,207,000 after acquiring an additional 34,281 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of HAFC stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,121. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The company has a market cap of $556.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.47 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 21.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Hanmi Financial Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

