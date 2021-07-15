Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Boosts Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,718 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney makes up about 3.8% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned 0.84% of Hancock Whitney worth $30,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HWC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 14,235 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 192,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 67,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 162,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $30,467.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HWC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Shares of HWC traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.42. 6,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,079. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.14.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -144.00%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.