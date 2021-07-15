Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Raises Stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,875,099 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 460,478 shares during the period. First BanCorp. accounts for 2.6% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $21,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 75.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First BanCorp. during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in First BanCorp. during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in First BanCorp. during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 373,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,823,632.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $519,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,201,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,601,834.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $2,431,400 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FBP. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. boosted their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of FBP stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.63. The company had a trading volume of 19,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,500. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $13.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.40.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $207.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

