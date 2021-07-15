Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.79 Million Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in OGE Energy by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,420,000 after acquiring an additional 40,677 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 239.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 18,962 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,408,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,882,000 after purchasing an additional 206,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

NYSE OGE opened at $33.47 on Thursday. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $35.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.46) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.40%.

OGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.