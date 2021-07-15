Stifel Financial Corp Has $2 Million Holdings in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) by 37.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,503 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in IntriCon were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of IntriCon by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,051,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,954,000 after purchasing an additional 202,679 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IntriCon by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,519,000 after purchasing an additional 30,087 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of IntriCon by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 133,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IntriCon by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of IntriCon by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 108,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael Geraci sold 6,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $140,693.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,185 shares in the company, valued at $983,937.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of IIN opened at $23.47 on Thursday. IntriCon Co. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $28.16. The company has a market capitalization of $212.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -586.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.33.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. IntriCon had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.57 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that IntriCon Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

