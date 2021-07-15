Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Cytokinetics Call Options (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 9,098 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,359% compared to the average daily volume of 263 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $18.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 12.05. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $30.14.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 230.55% and a negative return on equity of 213.63%. The company had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $129,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider David Cragg sold 14,999 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $324,428.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,543 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth $62,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

