Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 41,186 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 886% compared to the typical volume of 4,175 put options.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $2,071,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 356,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,789,681.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $161,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,918,869. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.32. The company had a trading volume of 325,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,989,261. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.60. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $45.34.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 47.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.25%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

