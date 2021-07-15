Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,171 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,609% compared to the average daily volume of 127 put options.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GKOS. TheStreet cut Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer cut Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair cut Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

NYSE GKOS traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.49. 21,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,448. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.15. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.82 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 34.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $411,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 22.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,977,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $501,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,052 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Glaukos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,059,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,270,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $610,209,000 after acquiring an additional 282,548 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 56.1% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 699,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,745,000 after acquiring an additional 251,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,371,000 after acquiring an additional 180,863 shares in the last quarter.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

