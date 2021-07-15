Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Wix.com Put Options (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,072 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 873% compared to the typical daily volume of 213 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $281.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of -52.27 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $273.26. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $213.12 and a 52-week high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $420.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.19.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

