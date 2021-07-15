Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.151 per share on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF stock opened at $25.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.39. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $26.95.
About Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF
