Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.151 per share on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF stock opened at $25.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.39. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $26.95.

Get Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF alerts:

About Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.