Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €93.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays set a €73.50 ($86.47) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €79.52 ($93.55).

SAX stock opened at €67.45 ($79.35) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €68.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 110.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.85. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €55.80 ($65.65) and a fifty-two week high of €82.50 ($97.06).

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

