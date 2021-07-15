Strong Price Reaches $273.78 on Top Exchanges (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for about $273.78 or 0.00862807 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Strong has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. Strong has a market capitalization of $37.85 million and approximately $4.31 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00041521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00114901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00147896 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,778.75 or 1.00150290 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.84 or 0.01001659 BTC.

Strong Coin Profile

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

