Stuart L. Merkadeau Sells 10,417 Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 10,417 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $488,244.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of BLI traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $43.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,831. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.82. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $113.53.
Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.76 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.
BLI has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp downgraded Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.
Berkeley Lights Company Profile
Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.
Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.