Stuart L. Merkadeau Sells 10,417 Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 10,417 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $488,244.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BLI traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $43.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,831. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.82. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.76 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after buying an additional 63,596 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 291,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,646,000 after buying an additional 180,784 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter worth $16,310,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 646.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 19,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 58,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLI has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp downgraded Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

