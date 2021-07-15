Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. is a provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next generation home entertainment systems. It delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports and more. The company operates primarily in Taiwan, China, Japan and Korea. Summit Wireless Technologies Inc., formerly known as Summit Semiconductor, Inc., is headquartered in San Jose, CA. “

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of WISA opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.57. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $5.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $45.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of -0.40.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.08). Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative net margin of 423.93% and a negative return on equity of 139.67%. The company had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Summit Wireless Technologies will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summit Wireless Technologies

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

