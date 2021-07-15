Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc Sells 1,087,500 Shares

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 1,087,500 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $36,018,000.00.

Sca Horus Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,250,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $240,120,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $34.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.58. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $44.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $127.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.99 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $1,539,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $3,283,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,205,000. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,817,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “positive” rating and a $34.74 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sun Country Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

