SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.50 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SuperCom Ltd. is a provider of radio frequency identification solutions. It offers advanced safety, identification and security products and solutions primarily to Governments, private and public organizations. The Company produces systems for viewing, tracking, locating, credentialing, and managing assets and personnel. SuperCom Ltd., formerly known as Vuance Ltd., is headquartered in Qadima, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of SuperCom in a report on Friday, May 28th.

NASDAQ:SPCB opened at $1.35 on Thursday. SuperCom has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in SuperCom during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SuperCom during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SuperCom during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

