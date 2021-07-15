Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.81

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$15.81 and last traded at C$15.80, with a volume of 109509 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.26.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPB shares. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Superior Plus from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Superior Plus in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Superior Plus in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.30. The stock has a market cap of C$2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.90.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C($0.30). The firm had revenue of C$839.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$743.50 million. Analysts forecast that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is presently 93.87%.

In other news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.92 per share, with a total value of C$29,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,403 shares in the company, valued at C$453,612.76.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

