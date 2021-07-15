SureRemit (RMT) Tops One Day Volume of $42,849.00

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. In the last seven days, SureRemit has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SureRemit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. SureRemit has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $42,849.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00041092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00114517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00149947 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,843.12 or 0.99984782 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.62 or 0.00978453 BTC.

SureRemit Coin Profile

SureRemit’s launch date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

