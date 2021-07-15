SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Down 13.7% Over Last Week

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 15th. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $863.10 million and $226.63 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SushiSwap has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SushiSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.78 or 0.00021367 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SushiSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00049960 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015511 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.12 or 0.00854049 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000361 BTC.

SushiSwap Coin Profile

SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 228,101,537 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SushiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SushiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.