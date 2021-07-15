Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.21% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sutro Biopharma Inc. develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products. The Company provides antibody drug conjugate and multi-specific antibody-based therapeutics for cancer therapy. Its product pipeline consists of STRO-001 and STRO-002 which are in clinical stage. Sutro Biopharma Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STRO. TheStreet lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Shares of STRO opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $793.60 million, a PE ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 0.73. Sutro Biopharma has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.82. The company has a quick ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 85.39% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $30,840,000. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,058,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,850,000 after buying an additional 1,231,346 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 487.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 773,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,596,000 after buying an additional 641,486 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $13,590,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,646,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,241,000 after buying an additional 419,881 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

