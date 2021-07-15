Swipe (SXP) Price Hits $1.74 on Exchanges

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.74 or 0.00005476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Swipe has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swipe has a market capitalization of $186.26 million and $108.35 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00049952 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00015532 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $272.62 or 0.00857443 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005774 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe (CRYPTO:SXP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 106,981,302 coins. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Swipe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

