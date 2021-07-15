Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.72. Swire Pacific shares last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 58,060 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Swire Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

