Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SYNA. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen raised shares of Synaptics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synaptics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.00.

SYNA stock opened at $152.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $66.06 and a 12-month high of $160.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.46.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.06 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 22.75%. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $214,478.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,552.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Synaptics by 1,095.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,647 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Synaptics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,184,000 after purchasing an additional 19,680 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth about $86,919,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its position in Synaptics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 487,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,076,000 after purchasing an additional 27,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,481,000.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

