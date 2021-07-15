SYNC Network Market Capitalization Achieves $3.97 Million (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0331 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $3.97 million and approximately $5,862.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.82 or 0.00383079 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002961 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000250 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00012144 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $533.81 or 0.01678587 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000324 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 151,796,220 coins and its circulating supply is 119,780,350 coins. The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

