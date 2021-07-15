Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 292.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,633 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $231,301,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,644 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 111.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,398,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,851 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 51.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 470.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,168,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. Barclays upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.71.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $47.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.85. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.82.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.