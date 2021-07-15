T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) PT Raised to $185.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

TROW has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. reiterated a sell rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $175.08.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $203.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.48. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $121.58 and a 52-week high of $212.41. The company has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $1,370,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at $116,969,134.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,274 shares of company stock worth $6,228,147 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 984.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

