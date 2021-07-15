Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taro Pharmaceutical Industries is engaged in the production, research and development, and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products, with a focus on generic products. In addition to the production of finished dosage form drugs, they also synthesize the pharmaceutical chemicals used in their production. Products are sold through wholesalers, generic drug distributors, drug store chains, mass merchandisers, HMOs, food stores, pharmacies and hospitals. “

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TARO. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

TARO stock opened at $71.35 on Wednesday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.94.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($1.70). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 70.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $148.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.33 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 180.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 78,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 50,606 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,027 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 217.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 23,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 23.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 186,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,719,000 after acquiring an additional 35,262 shares in the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TARO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.