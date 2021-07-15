Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Shares Gap Down to $2.00

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.00, but opened at $1.94. Taseko Mines shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 11,314 shares traded.
TGB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Taseko Mines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.65.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of $528.00 million, a P/E ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.20.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,946,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after buying an additional 2,086,597 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Taseko Mines by 160.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,928,266 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,368 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Taseko Mines by 27.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740,228 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,171 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the first quarter worth about $1,870,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the first quarter worth about $1,377,000. 18.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
