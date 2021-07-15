Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Shares Gap Down to $2.00

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.00, but opened at $1.94. Taseko Mines shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 11,314 shares traded.

TGB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Taseko Mines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of $528.00 million, a P/E ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.20.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 3.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,946,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after buying an additional 2,086,597 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Taseko Mines by 160.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,928,266 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,368 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Taseko Mines by 27.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740,228 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,171 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the first quarter worth about $1,870,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the first quarter worth about $1,377,000. 18.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

