TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 103 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAC. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 11th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.40.

Shares of PAC stock opened at $108.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $118.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $178.89 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 11.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $1.9241 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

