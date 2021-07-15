TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 97.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,379 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in U. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Unity Software by 494.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $730,020.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $583,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,424,950.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 963,585 shares of company stock valued at $93,284,152 in the last 90 days.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $99.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion and a PE ratio of -85.88. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

