TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 633,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,284,000 after purchasing an additional 47,239 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,789,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,891,000. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 70,193 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $3,680,920.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $114,770.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,205,948 shares of company stock worth $94,414,767. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $45.72 on Thursday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.48 and a 12-month high of $48.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 53.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

CG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

