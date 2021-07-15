TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $16.69 price target on shares of TeamViewer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.69.

TeamViewer stock opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. TeamViewer has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $29.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.04.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

